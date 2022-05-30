Mathematics paper leaked in Nawabshah matric exam

The ‘copy mafia’ in the Sindh matriculation examination continued to outperform the provincial education authorities on Monday when the tenth class mathematics paper was released well ahead of schedule in Nawabshah city.

The Nawabshah examination centers are also devoid of checks and balances because invigilators have been transformed into facilitators, and students use guides and mobile phones freely and without fear, despite the fact that Section 144 has been imposed by the relevant authorities.

The exam was scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., but the solved answer key was available in the instant messaging app WhatsApp before the exam, and students who relied on cheating were filling out the answer sheets using mobile phones.

The ninth and tenth papers in Sindh will be held until June 3rd.

Sindh’s copy mafia has violated all of the strict measures imposed by the education authorities since the beginning.