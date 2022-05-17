Govt decides to move ACE against Buzdar

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar Monday said the government had decided to move the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) against Punjab’s former chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Tarar alleged that the ex-chief minister deprived the poor masses of their rights and ruthlessly plundered the country’s resources. He claimed that former prime minister Imran Khan facilitated Buzdar’s “corruption”, while the ex-chief minister’s front men also did the same to the country’s resources”. “Usman Buzdar will have to answer for his corruption,” Tarar said. He said since Khan’s ouster, the PTI chairman had been acting like there was no one more “pious” than him. “Imran Khan is trying to give the impression that there is no one more honest than him.” Tarar claimed that during the previous government, Khan took “illegal benefits”, adding that the former prime minister was also involved in helping Farah Khan – a close aide to Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi – to abscond. “Farah Gogi was involved in corrupt practices and took the help of Bushra Bibi,” the PML-N leader maintained, says a news report. He said there was no trail of Farah’s income and claimed that the close aide to Bushra Bibi had taken millions in exchange for each posting of a civil servant in Punjab. “The corrupt schemes were planned and supervised from Bani Gala […] Usman Buzdar, Farah Gogi, and others like them were taken on board just for corrupt practices,” he said. Tarrar said Buzdar’s assets had ballooned after becoming the chief minister and added that the reason behind his appointment was to have a man in office who would “make money for himself and earn for Bani Gala as well”.