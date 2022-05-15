Dia Mirza pens down an emotional post for son Avyaan

Dia Mirza shared an emotional Instagram message on her son Avyaan Azaad’s first birthday. From being born prematurely to undergoing life-saving surgery, the actress documented her toddler’s experience.

“Our Jaan, our miracle, you were born one year ago today with the song ‘Imagine’ play-ing in the background. At 820 gms, you were 3 months early. We learned you had ne-crotizing enterocolitis 36 hours after delivery and had to perform life-saving surgery. You were cared for and fed in the NICU for 90 days with a stoma before being shipped home to us with one.

You returned to the hospital after gaining strength and weight for a four-and-a-half-hour second procedure. The doctors warned us to expect the worst and stated it would take at least 21 days for you to return home with us. You were ready to come home with us on the ninth day, Avyaan Azaad, our warrior.

“Your grace, strength, and resolve to overcome the odds is so amazing,” she continued. Every day, you bring joy and thankfulness to our hearts. We’re both surprised and amused that your first word is Tiger.

We are eternally grateful to all of your doctors and nurses for their excellent care. You have inherited a world that will rely on your love, grace, empathy, and kindness, Avyaan Azaad. Our dear, go your own way.

You go about your business as usual. Always keep in mind that you are love. We appreciate you pick-ing us.”