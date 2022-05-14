Pakistani experts advise people to stay home during summer as water-borne illnesses on its peak

ISLAMABAD: Health experts on Saturday advised the people to stay home and be careful for the symptoms of heat-related illnesses and take extra precautions to keep their families and communities safe.

Heat drink related illnesses can take many forms ranging from a mild case of heat exhaustion to a more serious and life-threatening case of heat stroke, Deputy Director NICH Dr Liaquat Ali said while talking to a private news channel. “As several parts of the country are gripping in an intense heat wave, there could be more people to get affected and may be needed medical help", he warned. Extreme heat can affect anybody specially those most at risk are older people, young children and people with a medical condition, he said, adding, heat stroke is the common heat-related ailment, which could result in death. Dr Liaquat said that heat-related illnesses can range from mild conditions such as a rash or cramps to very serious conditions such as heatstroke, which can be dangerous, adding, elderly people are more prone to heat stress than younger people because their body may not adjust well to sudden or prolonged temperature change. He further mentioned that summer heat, combined with other factors like intake of contaminated food and water, has led to a spurt in the number of gastroenteritis cases seen in all age groups. Expert advised that public should stay hydrated by drinking enough water to flush out toxins from the body, eat fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains; avoid the junk, processed, oily, and canned foods; and limit the intake of sodas, colas, and fruit juices. He said that most common causes of increase in number of cases of various digestive diseases include consumption of contaminated water, contaminated food, lack of healthy living style and anxiety. Citizens should avoid taking food and junk food items from outside and should use boiled water, clean utensils and must wash hands before meal and keep kitchens clean, he said. He advised to eat slowly,plenty of water and avoid self-medications especially pain killers and patients must follow the instructions given by their doctors and use medicines as advised, he said. "Intense heat would put more stress on human organs like heart and lungs as they function beyond their capacity which could be hazardous", he said.