Heatwave forecast: Punjab govt puts depts on alert

The Punjab government has put on alert all the relevant departments in the province following the severe heatwave forecast by the Meteorological Department for next week.

According to spokesperson for the office of Chief Secretary Punjab here on Friday, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal said that to prevent health-related incidents caused by the severe heatwave hitting the country, the provincial and district disaster management authorities had been activated across the province.

He added that hospitals and Rescue 1122 had also been put on high alert.

The Chief Secretary mentioned that temporary water-drinking points, and early response centers had been established in vulnerable areas.

He appealed to the citizens to take all precautionary measures to protect themselves from the heat and follow the advisories issued by Health department.