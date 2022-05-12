IHC abstains police from registering FIRs against PTI leaders in Masjid-e-Nabawi incident

On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed the police to not register ‘blasphemy’ cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident.

However, the case hearing has been adjourned for two weeks and summoned by the attorney general in the next hearing.

IHC CJ Athar Minallah said that it is the responsibility of the political leadership to create harmony in society.

“Religious sentiments are important but the state has some responsibility. We have seen that religion was used in the past and it is the Constitution which united people,” CJ remarked.

The IHC CJ said using religion for politics is tantamount to contempt to oneself and a serious violation of human rights.”

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that he saw the FIR and it should not have been registered at first.

CJ said that things will go wrong if society will not have tolerance and forgiveness.

IHC CJ further remarked, “What happened in Madinah city was absolutely not the right thing but it occurred there.”

The top judge of the Islamabad High Court said that there should be some rules of policies and religion must not be used for politics.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhary appeared before the IHC and said that he was surprised at registering such cases.

Fawad Chaudhary said, “We have full commitment. We will not use religious cards against each other. The government should also not use the religious cards.”

Fawad said that he witnessed martial laws and other discriminations in the past but never a contempt of religion case was registered.