Love marraige claims another life in Sheikhupura

Outraged by the marriage of choice, gunmen opened fire on the boy’s home in Sheikhupura town Ferozwatwan.

A woman was killed and three others, including two women, were injured. A four-month-old baby died in the womb of a pregnant woman while her condition was critical.

According to Sheikhupura police sources, a young man named Safdar was married to Shamim Bibi. Two armed suspects entered the house and opened fire.

Four people, including three women, were injured and one was killed in the firing. Meanwhile, police have started the investigation.