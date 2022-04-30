Snapchat has rolled out a new ‘Pixy’ Drone Camera feature

Pixy is a Snapchat feature. It’s your helpful flying camera drone. It’s a pocket-sized, free-flying buddy suitable for both big and small excursions. Everything you need to capture the moment from a different angle is right in your fingertips. Pixy flies in four pre-programmed flight courses with the press of a button. It can float, orbit, and follow you wherever you go without the need for a controller or any other setup. And Pixy finds a home in your hand, landing at the end of the flight. Pixy is a Snapchat companion. Flight videos are transferred and kept in Snapchat Memories. Then, to edit what you capture, use Snapchat’s editing features, Lenses, and Sounds. You can crop into portrait mode and apply rapid Smart Edits like Hyperspeed, Bounce, Orbit 3D, and Jump Cut in few taps. Then, share it via Chat, Stories, Spotlight, or another platform. Pixy is available now in the United States and France for $229.99. Pixy may seem like Snap’s attempt to create a nicer and more accessible drone than other options on the market — and it may signal the more advanced, AR-powered future Snap is working toward.