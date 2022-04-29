PDMA releases Rs370m for for victims of NW, Khyber districts

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday released an amount of Rs370 million for affectees of operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan and Khyber districts.

According to PDMA Director General Sharif Hussain, the funds will be distributed among the registered affected families within the next two days by sending a message through their registered SIM cards so that they could enjoy Eid festivities.

Under the package, each family will be given Rs 12000 to compensate for the financial crisis, says a press release issued here.

The amount would be distributed at the rate of Rs 12000 per month in those affected families, who are repatriated from Afghanistan while a ration allowance of Rs8000 per family would be distributed through sim cards.

According to the PDMA DG, the victims were being given regular cash and rations every month and this time funds were released exclusively ahead of time so that the homeless people of Waziristan and Khyber could also enjoy Eid.