Dubai Islamic Bank, flydubai sign agreement to facilitate air travel for bank’s customers

Dubai Islamic Bank and flydubai signs agreement to facilitate Air Travel for Bank’s customers. With COVID 19 cases dropping worldwide and increase in air travel have triggered air fares to increase steeply. With this alliance, Dubai Islamic Bank customers can avail discount offering of Upto 15% on air fares, Free UAE Transit Visa (48 Hours) and 40% Discount on PCR Test through Find My Doctor App while using their Dubai Islamic Bank Debit Card for booking on flydubai website. To commemorate the alliance, a signing ceremony was held at Dubai Islamic Bank head office where representatives from both the organizations participated. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Wamiq Rizvi, Chief Operating Officer Dubai Islamic Bank said “flydubai and Dubai Islamic Bank relationship is decade old. This alliance will further strengthen the relationship whereby Dubai Islamic Bank customers will get discounted offering on flights & PCR tests and also Free UAE transit visa. This offer is just a start and in coming months more bundle offers would be offered which will enhance customer loyalty and traction on the flydubai business which is bound to grow fourfold as the threat of Covid 19 is subsiding”.

Mr. Sudhir Sreedharan – VP Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa & Indian Sub-Continent) – flydubai, said that “This is a great occasion that marks a special milestone for flydubai and Dubai Islamic Bank. we have been working very closely with Dubai Islamic Bank team to develop an alliance with maximum benefits to valued customers. This offer not only brings exciting discounts for customers but also has free transit visa for customers seeking perfect holidays across flydubai network. Now passengers get an exciting opportunity to combine Dubai with favorite destination of Baku, Istanbul, Colombo, Maldives or any of flydubai’s European destinations by taking advantage of free 48 hours transit visa to plan a perfect holiday.