US dollar once again flattens Pakistani rupees

The US dollar on the onset of the intrabank trading soared by a massive one rupee and 31 paisas and later build to Rs1.56 against the Pakistani currency, smashing the Rs186 barrier.

The dollar was now being traded at Rs186, a healthy gain as far as its previous day’s closing rate was concerned which was Rs184.44.

After recording an upward march against the US dollar following the success of the no-trust move and the formation of a new coalition government, the Pakistan rupee lost more ground against the US dollar in the interbank on Tuesday.