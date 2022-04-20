Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, April 20, 2022


US dollar once again flattens Pakistani rupees

Web Desk

The US dollar on the onset of the intrabank trading soared by a massive one rupee and 31 paisas and later build to Rs1.56 against the Pakistani currency, smashing the Rs186 barrier.

The dollar was now being traded at Rs186, a healthy gain as far as its previous day’s closing rate was concerned which was Rs184.44.

After recording an upward march against the US dollar following the success of the no-trust move and the formation of a new coalition government, the Pakistan rupee lost more ground against the US dollar in the interbank on Tuesday.

Submit a Comment