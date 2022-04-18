US dollar once again smashes Pakistani rupee

The US dollar finally recovered and demonstrated resistance days after being thrashed by the Pakistani rupee, gaining 35 paisas to Rs181.90 at the start of interbank trading on the first business day of the week.

The previous close of the US dollar was Rs181.55, as economists lauded and observed that political stability has lowered the dollar’s value against the Pakistani rupee over the last week.

Since the formation of the new government, the US dollar has lost nearly eight rupees, and at one point was approaching Rs190 against the Pakistani rupee.

According to forex traders, the US dollar gained 35 paisas against the Pakistani rupee, compared to the previous Friday’s interbank trading, when it lost only three paisas.