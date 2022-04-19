Hotel amenities are a special attraction — here’s how you can get the best ones for your hotel

Hotel amenities are a testament to the standard a hotel offers to its customers.

They may come small in size but believe it or not, that is the first thing guests at a hotel reach for when they arrive at their destination. So much so that some hotel chains around the world have become famous through their hotel amenities.

CONSIDER LE LABO — an exclusive perfumery but it mostly gained its clientele through its luxury hotel supplies. Le Labo products are found at Fairmont and Park Hyatt chains and have established themselves as a luxury name through this partnership too. There are Hermes’ luxury hotel supplies or Oscar De La Renta’s hotel amenities which are stocked exclusively at Peninsula hotels. In the same vein, Conatural, the leading organic beauty brand in Pakistan is now partnering up with renowned names in the hospitality industry because such strong collaborations achieve the same goal: satisfying the customer.

Conatural has successfully partnered with names like Avari, Ramada, Roomy, Nishat and many others to help them amplify their brand identity.

WHY ARE HOTEL AMENITIES IMPORTANT? — it can be argued that hotel amenities define your experience of a hotel for you. When you use the hand soap do you feel refreshed? Do the body products make you feel pampered? Many hotels have kept up with the tradition of specially creating signature luxury hotel supplies so that their guests can take the memory home with them. Having hotel amenities that make the guest excited enough to hoard them or take them home associates, the hotel with luxury and satisfaction unlike anything else.

Conatural has successfully partnered with names like Avari, Ramada, Roomy, Nishat and many others to help them amplify their brand identity

We all know about names like L’Occitane, Bliss, or Elemis and when we’re booking a trip to such places, we’re excited. That is because they set the mood for the stay: spa-grade products immediately get us into holiday mode and relax us.

HOW YOU CAN MAKE YOUR HOTEL AMENITIES TRULY YOURS — there’s no one size fits all approach when it comes to hotel amenities. Your hotel amenities should be signature and must evoke your brand identity each time the guest utilises them. The regular hotel amenities Conatural supplies are: shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, body wash, bar soap and liquid soap. In addition to that, Conatural also offers a wide variety of products you can stock as your hotel amenities are different. Luxury hotels around the world have different hotel amenities that they rely on to make them stand apart. For instance, consider a luxury pillow mist with a signature scent that soothes your guests’ experience. If you want that, Conatural can make it for you.

As a hotel, you have the option of optimizing your guests’ experience as much as you want. It can be down to the smallest things like a hand cream or a mist but they make all the difference in the hospitality industry. The idea is that you bring your vision of your luxury hotel amenities and Conatural will bring that vision to life all the while keeping your brand identity at the centre. Be it a signature scent, curated packaging or even the type of product- Conatural can offer you a personalized experience so you can pass it on to your guests.

The writer is a student of English Literature at LUMS and enjoys writing on culture, entertainment and lifestyle. She has been published in The News on Sunday and Youlin Magazine previously. She can be reached at @23020111@lums.edu.pk