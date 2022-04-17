Dua Lipa reacts to attack on Al Aqsa Mosque

British singer Dua Lipa on Saturday took to Instagram to share a report regarding Israeli police’s invasion of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Earlier, supermodel Bella Hadid condemned Israeli police for attacking Palestinian Muslims inside the mosque

The report shared by the “Levitating” singer read, “Israeli police invaded Al Aqsa Mosuqe–One of the holiest sites in the world for Muslims–attacking Palestinians as they gathered to pray on Friday mourning during the holy month of Ramadan.”

