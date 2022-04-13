OPPO F21 Pro launched with Sony IMX709 selfie sensor in Pakistan

OPPO, the leading global smart device brand has launched its highly anticipated smartphone under the highly adored ‘F’ series, the OPPO F21 Pro. The Fantastic OPPO F21 Pro offers a spectacular design and flagship level camera system coupled with the country’s first ever Sony IMX709 ultra-sensing selfie sensor, as well as the first and only Microlens feature for immersive photography experience. The phone is equipped with the durable fiber-glass leather back in an eye captivating Sunset Orange color. Its exceptional flat-edged design thoughtfully crafted to transport the device to a wonderful realm. The OPPO F21 Pro will go on sale from Saturday April 16th, 2022 at PKR 52,999.

The selfie expert and leader, OPPO launched its hero smartphone, the OPPO F21 Pro in Lahore on Monday night. The event was hosted by celebrity host Ayesha Omar. The event was a glitzy affair attended by media fraternity including socialites, celebrities and bloggers. Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan who were appointed as the brand ambassadors of OPPO, unveiled the phone as the early experiencers of OPPO F21 Pro, and they shared how the phone conforms to their personality and lifestyle and how the youth can experience the joyous journey with this phone. Speaking on the occasion, CEO of OPPO Pakistan Authorized Exclusive Distributor, Mr. George Long, commented, “OPPO, the Selfie expert and leader, has been constantly making waves in the smartphone industry with the latest technology, product features and appealing campaigns. The new OPPO F21 Pro is a star in the smartphone world which caters to a diverse customer base. This is a great phone for selfie enthusiasts and photography aficionados – but that’s not all. The phone is equipped with many other features that makes it powerful, encased in a sleek, retro sunset fiber-glass leatherette design. This year we partnered with the country’s most loved duo ‘Mahira Khan’ and ‘Fawad Khan’ as the ideal fit for a product that matches their personality like no other.” The OPPO F21 Pro promises to see the unseen, thanks to the first and only Microlens, which magnifies subjects by 15 and 30 times. The end product transcends macro photography and delves into the microscopic realm. Fabrics, skin, hair, plants, and the tiniest insects all take on a new, vast form using Microlens, allowing the OPPO F21 Pro to explore a new, microscopic universe via photo or even video. In addition, the Orbit Light that surrounds the Microlens camera as a fill light, resulting in images that are uniformly lighted and engaging.

OPPO has a penchant for introducing smartphones with sophisticated camera technology, successfully raising the bar when it comes to selfie improvement. The IMX709 sensor, co-developed by OPPO and Sony, delivers to the front camera for the first time both greatly improved and entirely new features. The Sony IMX709 selfie sensor has been installed in the F21 Pro. When compared to typical RGB sensors, the IMX709 is a tailored RGBW (red, blue, green, white) front image sensor that can record clearer and more evenly-exposed images and videos.