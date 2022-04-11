KP assembly to take up no-trust vote against CM today

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will vote on a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Mehmood Khan today (Monday) at 1 p.m.

The opposition, buoyed by the success of its no-trust motion in the National Assembly, which resulted in the removal of the PTI government at the Centre, is optimistic about the success of its move against the KP chief minister.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will convene at 1 p.m., with the opposition presenting a no-trust motion against Chief Minister Mehmood Khan. The motion against the incumbent Leader of the House has received the signatures of 42 members of the provincial assembly.

It is worth noting that, following the fall of the Imran-led government at the Centre, KP Governor Shah Farman announced his intention to resign as well.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa joint opposition filed a no-confidence motion against Chief Mahmood Khan on Friday.

According to Sardar Babak of the ANP, opposition leader Akram Durrani and all opposition parties have agreed to file a no-confidence motion against the KP chief minister.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had announced that the joint opposition would file no-confidence motions in KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJK to completely destabilize the PTI-led governments in the country.