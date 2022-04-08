From his favourite lyricist to how he proposed — Bilal Maqsood answers fans’ questions

Singer Bilal Maqsood is known for his presence online, be it Instagram or Twitter.

While he normally uploads music related titbits on his Instagram feed, the singer recently hosted a Q&A session on his stories, answering many fan questions.

On April 6, the singer shared the Q&A sticker with his fans and one of the very first questions he received was a request for some insight into his upcoming endeavours. A follower asked how different the singer feels after his band broke up last year. In response the singer said it’s a new dawn, a new day and a new life and that he feels good.

Since his former bandmate Faisal Kapadia now has his own solo career, a follower asked if Maqsood is ready to launch his own solo career as well. “Fasten your seatbelts” said the singer.

Many fans had questions about Strings, if Maqsood misses him and how he liked Kapadia’s Coke Studio song ‘Phir Milenge’. Of course, fans of the band asked if there is going to be a reunion in the future. We’re sure Maqsood’s answer broke some hearts.

While we all have our favourite Coke Studio songs sorted in our playlist, Maqsood has picked out his favourites – ‘Mehram’ by Asfar Hussain and Arooj Aftab and ‘Peechay Hutt’ by Hasan Raheem, Justin Bibis and Talal Qureshi.

Upon being asked to describe his love for Karachi, for Maqsood it’s like daal chawal. He was also asked about his favourite cricket player. While the follower gave him an option between Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar, Maqsood’s favourite is actually Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Now we all know that Maqsood is multi-talented but one fan wondered if he would be interested in acting like other musicians such as Ali Haider, Junoon and Junaid Jamshed to which Maqsood replied and said he would act only if he finds something exciting.

Of course, no Q&A is complete without a follower looking for a love story. This follower asked how Bilal Maqsood met his wife and his simple proposal has us in awe. Maqsood’s Q&A had a “kampein taang” moment when a follower asked him if he felt that way while performing. Doesn’t matter how you phrase it, Maqsood’s favourite lyricist is always going to be his dad.

Maqsood and Kapadia, who were known for songs such as ‘Sajni’, ‘Anjane’ and ‘Mera Michraa Yaar’, called it quits on Strings last year. “The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us. It’s so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all of our fans for making it possible. We hope you found it worthwhile as well,” read their collective posts.

While Kapadia has already launched a solo career, Maqsood is on the way to launch his own.