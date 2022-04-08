Mishi slams Neelam Munir’s dancing skills in latest song

Actor Mishi Khan took to her Instagram stories to slam Neelam Munir’s dance moves in her latest song Chirya from Yasir Nawaz’s Chakkar.

The Qaid-e-Tanhai star has turned into a dancing diva for her forthcoming film in which she plays a double role.

Earlier the Janaan star posted a video message and raised voice after US Embassy in Islamabad decided to check on Zahir Jaffer in Nooor Mukadam case.

Taking to Instagram, Mishi stated in a strict tone: “That’s it folks !!! The US embassy has gone and met that wretched #zahirjafferthekiller and say that the choice of lawyers will be theirs etc etc. So he will be also probably leaving like Raymond Davis after little drama & waste of time in courts etc. We all did our level best but in vain I guess. May Allah SWT give peace to that poor soul”

In a Twitter message, the US Embassy in Pakistan mentioned, “In a foreign country, US citizens are subject to that country’s laws.”

It added, “When Americans are arrested abroad, the Embassy can check on their well-being and provide a list of lawyers, but cannot provide legal advice, participate in court proceedings or effect their release.”

The US Embassy’s statement came after a US citizen Zahir Jaffer was arrested on accusation of brutally murdering Noor Mukadam in Islamabad.