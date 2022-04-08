You need to see Kris Jenner’s new hairdo

Kris Jenner, is that you? The reality star and manager, 66, debuted a new ‘do on Instagram April 5. Gone was her trademark pixie cut in favour of a flashy new bob. The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner fam finished off her fresh look with a swipe of lip gloss from Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner’s collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics. The choice was a fitting one considering Kris rocked her bob that evening at an event celebrating the launch of the collection. During the dinner, set over a table heaped with flickering candles and purple flowers, Kris praised her daughters “not only as sisters but as friends, best friends businesswomen,” noting she “couldn’t be prouder of anyone in my entire life.” While Kris has sported a few different looks over the years-including an icy blonde wig-she tends to stick to her tried-and-true pixie. But she isn’t the only one in the family to recently reveal a hair change. Last month, Kendall switched things up by becoming a redhead.













