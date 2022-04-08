Pakistan reports zero coronavirus deaths for fourth consecutive day

Pakistan registered its fourth consecutive coronavirus death-free day with all other indicators also nose-diving indicating that the health crisis was taking its last breaths in the country.

Pakistan on Thursday Pakistan reported 170 coronavirus cases. However, no new Covid-19 deaths were reported for the past four days. The total number of cases has risen to 1,526,093 while the death toll remains 30,361.

Sindh reported 88 new cases, Punjab 43, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 28, Islamabad 7, Azad Jammu and Kashmir two, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan one case each.

On the other hand, Pakistan reported 70 coronavirus recoveries on Thursday, according to the government’s portal for tracking the spread of the disease in the country.

The total has risen to 1,486,534 and the recovery rate is 97.4 percent.