Standard Chartered and TPL Insurance join hands to offer digital solutions

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited is a leading global bank which has partnered with TPL Insurance Limited (TPLI), the leading Insurtech in Pakistan. Using Standard Chartered Bank’s digitally integrated platform, the bank’s customers can now purchase TPLI’s tailored insurance solutions, including health and travel products, promising end-to-end convenience and transparency.

This resourceful alliance will create a one window solution catering to the customers’ evolving needs, including features like instant Policy issuance. This revolutionary solution promises to lodge instant claims through TPLI’s mobile app. It has disrupted the traditional concepts of insurance, to achieve growth, by digitally enabling TPLI’s business partners and customers.

The signing ceremony for this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently held at the Standard Chartered Head Office in Karachi. The event was chaired by the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, Rehan Shaikh and the CEO of TPL insurance, Muhammad Aminuddin. Others representing the bank included Faheem Elahi, GM Affluent Segment, Kailash Kumar, Head of Wealth Management and Mohammad Ali, Head of Wealth Management Products. The guests representing TPL Insurance included Syed Ali Hassan Zaidi, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer and Aurangzeb Javed Siddiqui, Head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG).

Speaking on the occasion, Rehan M. Shaikh, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan said: “This alliance is yet another great milestone on our journey towards digitization and unmatched customer care, offering a complete eco-system of products and solutions to our clients. We are inspired to enrich our offerings through strategic engagements and create synergies with leading progressive enterprises. Today, we feel honoured to partner with a premium insurance provider, TPL Insurance to continue this momentum.”

Muhammad Aminuddin, CEO, TPL Insurance expressed his commitment to nurture this new relationship with Standard Chartered Bank to protect and empower the consumers. He stated, “At TPL Insurance, we are singularly focused on digitizing the process of buying and servicing of insurance. We have a vision to exceed the expectations of the customers of Standard Chartered and other prestigious banks, who can access our services through multiple platforms. Hence, we have deployed cutting edge technologies to provide seamless services through our first ever Insurance Mobile Application in Pakistan, backed by a 24/7 call-centre.”

TPLI offers all lines of general insurance, including Health and Travel, while providing both Conventional and Takaful (Islamic insurance) solutions, to match the needs of every retail segment, along with creating awareness about the advantages of reliable insurance services for the socio-economic wellbeing of the masses.