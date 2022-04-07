The soon to be married duo, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding team signs NDA

A source spilled that the lovebirds got their entire group including their personal makeup artists and beauticians to sign the arrangement. They have reportedly asked their wedding team to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

The insider added, “Everybody who is working on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, including their personal make-up artists and stylists, has been asked to sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement).”

“Their wedding team, which is apparently Shaadi Squad, has also been asked to sign the agreement. The contract is watertight and doesn’t permit anyone to speak about the couple’s wedding or leak any photos,” the insider added.

Some big names from the Bollywood industry who will be attending the much anticipated wedding include Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan, according to a report by India Today. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Chopra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, and others have also been invited to the function.

The couple has been tight-lipped about their wedding details, however, a report by Pinkvilla confirms that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor and Ranbir will be tying the knot on 15th April.