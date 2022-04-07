Qasim Suri, Dost Mazari take a jibe over ‘slave’ remarks

LAHORE: On Thursday, the deputy speakers of the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri and Dost Muhammad Mazari take a jibe on Twitter after the latter attempted to ditch the party.

Dost Muhammad Mazari said in a tweet that he refused to become Qasim Khan Suri as he could not revoke the Constitution. “Imran Khan could declare me a traitor,” he said.

Responding to him, the former deputy speaker of the National Assembly said that Mazari could never become Qasim Khan Suri as it would require him to have loyalty, courage, love for the homeland, hatred for slavery, conscience in his blood.

“You received vote and deputy speakership in the name of Imran Khan and sold out your conscience to the salves of Farangis [foreigners],” he said while terming him as the one who sold out his conscience and a slave.

آپ قاسم خان سوری بن بھی نہیں سکتے کیونکہ قاسم خان سوری بننے کے لیے خون میں وفا، بہادری، جذبہ، دھرتی ماں سے محبت، غلامی سے نفرت، ذہنی آزادی، زندہ ضمیر چاہیے ہوتاہے۔ آپ نے ووٹ اور ڈپٹی اسپیکر شپ عمران خان کےنام پر لی اور ضمیر فرنگیوں کے غلاموں کو بیچ دیا۔ آپ ضمیر فروش اور غلام ہیں۔ https://t.co/iNteulFDAa — Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) April 7, 2022