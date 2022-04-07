SC may rule in NA proceedings case today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court may rule today on the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s “unconstitutional” act to block the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the fifth consecutive day of deliberation on the matter.

The CJP had taken suo motu notice of the constitutional crisis that erupted after Suri disallowed voting on the motion on April 3, citing it as “unconstitutional” — a move that the Opposition characterized as a flagrant violation of the Constitution.

Today’s hearing will feature arguments by AGP Khalid Javed Khan, counsel for Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the NA speaker.

“The Supreme Court wishes to conclude the case today,” Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial stated on Wednesday as the apex court resumed hearing the case.

“First and foremost, we want to close the case on the April 3 incident in the NA.”

The counsel for PTI and President Arif Alvi presented their defense during Wednesday’s hearing.

Babar Awan argued for the constitutionality of Suri’s decision, while Arif Alvi’s lawyer Ali Zafar discussed the judiciary’s separation from the legislature under Article 69 of the Constitution.