Muhammad Shah who impressed Alia Bhatt with his rap debuts in Asim Abbasi’s directorial

Asim Abbasi’s most anticipated series starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed has been garnering attention as the lead pair comes back on Zindagi to spread their magic.

The series has not just been garnering attention for the pair but also for the innovative way in which the director has been introducing the characters on his social media pages. He also recently introduced Muhammad Shah a talented young rapper from across the border who, is set to make his debut in India through the series.

Asim Abbasi on his social media page shares, “Ours is not a story about Garmi, Hania or Alia. But these are the titles / subjects of the ingenious songs by the very witty, and the very strange @iamtheshah – his utter uniqueness caught our eyes and ears during the casting phase. Watching his first audition tape confirmed that this one is an oddball in the bestest sense of the word. Shah was equal parts mysterious and hilarious over the many months we spent together in Hunza.

His hard work, commitment and undying energy even in the toughest of locations were always great fun to watch. Truly a chameleon in the ways he would adapt. His impromptu remixes of the dialogues into songs were the icing on the cake.”

Popularly known for his quirky videos and social media content, Muhammad Shah will be seen playing an integral role in the series. An internet sensation, Muhammad Shah was recently appreciated by Alia Bhatt for a rap video he had dedicated to her, to which the actress had commented “Bahut hard” on his video. This comment went viral on the internet making Muhammad popular in the subcontinent including India.

Speaking about the series, Muhammad Shah commented, “This show is very close to my heart, especially because I have tried something very different from what I have been used to. Looking forward to the audience’s response just like the love and recognition I have received for my rap compositions.

I am very excited to work alongside seasoned actors like Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed and am glad to receive the opportunity.”

A yet to be titled series, the show blends together magical realism and supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting, and deals with themes of love, loss and reconciliation. The series will be launched on ZEE5 later this year.