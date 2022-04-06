Zindagi celebrates Saba Qamar’s birthday; releases ‘Ajj Lagiya Yeh Pata’ music video

Loved and appreciated by fans from across the border, Zindagi’s Mrs.& Mr. Shameem has been the talk of the town for its unique storyline.

Starring Saba Qamar and Naumaan Ijaz in the lead, the show launched recently on ZEE5. On the occasion of Mrs. Shameem aka Saba’s birthday Zindagi has released the music video of its OST ‘Ajj Lagiya Yeh Pata’. Composed by Sami Khan and sung by Fariha Pervez, the song hits all the right chords with its soothing melody and meaningful lyrics. It perfectly captures the pain and heartbreak suffered by Umaina and Shameem.

Taking to Instagram Saba Qamar said, “There are moments when reality hits you, and what better way to put that feeling into words, with this song. A perfect song that captures true emotions of Umaina. What a beautiful birthday present”

Produced by Kashif Nisar and Misbah Shafique, Mrs. & Mr. Shameem is a distinctive love story of a pure bond graduating from friendship to growing old together and everything in between.

A Zindagi original, Mrs. & Mr. Shameem is available exclusively on ZEE5.