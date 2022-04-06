Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attend first party together, making it official

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have recently made their relationship official by walking hand-in-hand out of Mumbai Airport on Tuesday.

Interestingly, hours later Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan also grabbed attention of paparazzi as she was seen holding hands with her rumoured boyfriend Arsalan Goni at Mumbai Airport.

Reportedly, all four flew in from Goa, where Sussanne threw a grand bash at the launch of her new restaurant Vedro.

Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi and Sussanne’s sister Farah Khan Ali shared stunning photos from Sussanne’s Goa bash on their Instagram.

The War actor was spotted with his girlfriend Saba who were seen enjoying each other’s company.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star rocked in his casual black t-shirt while sporting a full-grown beard.

Saba, on the other hand wore a pink low-neckline outfit and looked gorgeous.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the first time Hrithik and his girlfriend were pictured partying with the actor’s ex-wife and boyfriend Arsalan.

Other noted guests who attended the launch event included Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor, Bollywood actor Zayed Khan, Maneck Contractor and Anushka Ranjan among others.

Hrithik and Saba are new lovebirds in tinsel town. They have been dropping in sweet comments on each other’s social media posts for quite some time.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in movies Vikram Vedha opposite Saif Ali Khan and Fighter with Deepika Padukone.