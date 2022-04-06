Noor Bukhari requests politicians to keep politics away from religion

Former actress Noor Bukhari, who parted ways from the showbiz industry for the sake of religion, made an important request to politicians in the days of political crisis in the country. The former actress expressed the thought on the social networking site Instagram in her story, saying, ” Why bring religion into politics.” Noor Bukhari said that for the sake of Allah keep politics away from religion. Earlier, Noor Bukhari had posted a photo of her husband and Aun Chaudhry, member of Jahangir Tareen group, on her Instagram account in which she could be seen standing in Masjid Nabawi.













