Shahrukh Khan to attend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s reception

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all geared up to host a grand reception after the wedding in mid-April as the star-studded guest list for the event have been revealed.

According to India Today, an insider has spilt to the outlet that Bollywood A-listers are expected to attend the function towards the end of the month.

“Ranbir and Alia’s wedding reception will be a lavish affair. Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar have been invited to Ranbir and Alia’s reception,” the publication reported.

The outlet also dished on the wedding dates while revealing, “Both the families have decided the wedding will happen around mid-April.” “This decision was taken based on Ranbir and Alia’s work commitments and the date picked by the family pandit,” it added.