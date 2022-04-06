Jason Momoa sets the record straight on Kate Beckinsale romance rumours

Jason Momoa’s chivalrous ways have caused him to be the centre of dating rumours. During a conversation with Extra published April 4, the Aquaman star, 42, shut down rumours of a possible romance between himself and Kate Beckinsale after they were seen getting cosy together at an Oscars 2022 after-party on March 27.

“It was cray,” Momoa-who loaned the Underworld actress his coat-said. “Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing Aquaman 2. Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold.”

Reiterating his earlier answer, he added, “Absolutely not, not together. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone.” The rumours came a little more than two months after Momoa and Lisa Bonet, 54, announced that they were calling it quits after four years of marriage and more than a decade together. On January 12, the Games of Thrones star and the A Different World actress-parents to Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13-shared a joint statement on Instagram announcing their breakup, writing, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times.