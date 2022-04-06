Fawad presser boycotted after journalist insulted

PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry had a tiff with a journalist on Wednesday after he was asked to comment on the corruption allegations against Farah Khan, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi.

During a press conference at Islamabad, a journalist sought Fawad’s comments on reports alleging that Farah Khan was involved in corrupt activities and had recently left the country with her husband. Perturbed by the question, Fawad claimed that the journalist was a “hired phoney” and that he knew where the reporter acquired his ‘bribe’ from. He also began hurling abuses at the reporter.

All the journalists present at the press conference were enraged at Fawad’s action and asked him to apologize, says a news report. Soon after, Fawad started his statement but was cut off by chants from journalists who refused to listen to him. Observing the severity of the situation, PTI leaders with PTI members Asad Umar, Shahbaz Gill and Ali Muhammad Khan tried to convince journalists to listen to Asad Umar instead, as they were boycotting Fawad Chaudhry and not the other PTI members. Simultaneously, however, Fawad questioned why his colleague should speak instead of him and maintained that he had not told any lies.

He demanded that he speak and everyone must listen. The journalists, in protest, dropped their microphones on the dais and said they would not allow Fawad to speak unless he apologized to the reporter. The PTI leaders soon ended the press conference and left. Earlier this week, Farah Khan left for Dubai following the dissolution of the National Assembly in the wake of no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as well as PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz have mentioned Farah Khan several times recently and accused her of being involved in corruption. Amid the din, Fawad was heard saying that fresh elections were the only way forward to ensure political stability in the country.

He said the national economy had been affected and it would be harmed further if the political instability prolonged. Rupee was depreciating against dollar each day, he said. Fawad said economic gains were fragile and prolonged political uncertainty would result in huge economic loss to the country. He said the Constitution had to be interpreted in totality and violation of Article 63-A could not be ignored. He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement and other opposition political parties had been demanding fresh elections, and as the National Assembly had been dissolved they should shift their focus towards the elections.