CBD Punjab assists Al Qaim Foundation to combat thalassemia

Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) arranged a blood donation drive at CBD Punjab house, to assist Al Qaim Foundation in combating Thalassemia. This initiative is a testament to CBD’s corporate social responsibility agenda. Al Qaim Foundation has been doing remarkable work for the treatment of patients suffering from Thalassemia, Hemophilia and Blood Cancer.

CBD Punjab employees & even apprentices volunteered in the noble cause and donated blood for Thalassemia patients. Sharing his view on this collaboration the Executive Director Commercial, CBD Punjab Mohammad Omer said: “CBD Punjab has always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting social causes. Through this assistance, we aim to encourage and actively take part in philanthropic activities for Thalassemia patients that they are not alone in this fight”.

CBD Punjab, being a responsible entity, has always shown a strong dedication towards the well-being of society and continues its support such causes in spreading awareness about thalassemia.

