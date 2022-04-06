BankIslami refocuses on branding itself through leading sponsorships

BankIslami, the country’s leading Islamic financial institution, sponsored one of the most popular festival dedicated to food and entertainment which came full circle with its final event in Lahore. The Lahore Eat festival 2022 is a yearly attraction that showcases a variety of local, foreign and fusion cuisines for visitors.

BankIslami offered an exclusive lounge and their ATM services at the event dedicated to customers with an aim to enhance their overall experience at the festival. All COVID-19 SOPs were followed at the event and in the lounge to keep visitors safe.

BankIslami has several distinctions in the banking sector being the first scheduled Sharia compliant financial institution and it is also amongst the most technologically advanced organizations in the country. The organization has officially sponsored all three iterations of the food festival held in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore this year.

The event is one of the most popular attractions across Pakistan offering a diverse variety of food and entertainment options for customers. BankIslami and its sponsorship of the event is a step in showcasing the brand with a progressive as well as innovative identity that customers can recognize.

Commenting on the occasion, a representative from the Bank stated: “At BankIslami, we are always pursuing opportunities that help us strengthen and expand our brand image as one of the leading, technologically progressive, Islamic finance organizations in the country. Besides displaying robust financial performance and facilitating customers through unique products and services, we also invest in other avenues which hold importance to our customers. Our target audience includes both current and potential customers. This sponsorship of Food Festivals in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore is another step by the Bank to showcase itself as a leading entity in Pakistan.”

BankIslami has significantly increased its focus on building a fresh brand value through sponsorships of leading events like PSL and Eat festival.