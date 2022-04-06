As the country continues to be in constitutional crisis, we demand justice from supreme court: Bilwal Bhutto

As the country continues to be in a constitutional crisis after the dissolution of the National Assembly without conducting a vote on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday demanded justice from the Supreme Court.

Speaking at a press conference after the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting in Islamabad, the PPP chairperson said that PPP had always struggled for the Constitution as they had ended PM Imran’s regime through a constitutional process.

Bilawal said PM Imran had violated the Constitution as he had foreseen defeat. He said PPP wanted justice from the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“We have always shown respect for the judiciary and hope that the decision of the court will benefit the country and democracy,” he said.

A five member larger bench of the apex court is regularly conducting a hearing on the case filed against the “unconstitutional act” of the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who had disallowed the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.

Bilawal further said that former chief justice Saqib Nisar and Gulzar Ahmed made the judiciary controversial and now this case can make the judiciary uncontroversial again.

The PPP chairperson said that in the past, PPP did not forgive the violators of the Constitution and wouldn’t now.

The PPP leader went on to say that a briefing of the National Security Committee (NSC) should be presented before the court, as “we do not want certificates of traitor or patriotism”

“We can’t tolerate the way he [Imran Khan] played with our national identity for his political gain,” he said, adding that, “if anyone calls us a traitor, they will have to face the answers.”

He was speaking about the threat letter that PM Imran Khan showed at a public gathering and labelled the Opposition as traitors for hatching a plot to topple his government.

Subsequently, the PM called the NSC meeting and presented the letter. However, following the directions of the meeting, a ‘demarche’ was issued to the US envoy.

“If we [opposition] were a part of a foreign conspiracy, I would have been arrested by now, therefore it’s clear when PM foresaw that he had lost the majority in the NA, he scripted the ‘threat letter,’ ” said Bilawal.

Bilawal Bhutto said that PM Imran was a puppet of the foreign world and had been planted in the politics of Pakistan with an agenda.