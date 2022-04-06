PTI submits no-trust motion against Dost Muhammad Mazari

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a no-trust motion against Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari after he insisted on summoning the Punjab Assembly session on Wednesday.

The PTI MPAs submitted a no-trust move against their party-backed deputy speaker to the secretary of the provincial assembly. Dost Muhammad Mazari has now lost authority to summon a session of the provincial assembly.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari earlier summoned the Punjab Assembly session today at 7:30 pm to elect the new chief minister of the province.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Punjab Assembly, speaker Zain Ali Bhatti, shared that the session will be summoned on April 16.

“Till an official letter is not issued, the first order will remain in place,” said Bhatti.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is a joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q while the joint opposition has fielded PML-N Vice President Hamza Shahbaz for the coveted seat.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari had adjourned the provincial assembly session till April 16.

However, in an about-turn, the speaker convened the assembly to meet at 7.30pm on April 6.