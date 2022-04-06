SC wants to wind up the case today, says CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has stated that they wanted to wind up the case today as the Supreme Court on Wednesday resumed hearing into its suo motu notice regarding National Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling rejecting the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan,

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial had taken suo motu notice of the constitutional crisis that erupted after Suri disallowed voting on the motion, deeming it “unconstitutional” — a move that the Opposition said was a blatant violation of the Constitution.

The court had earlier stated that it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heading the five-member larger bench hearing the case, said that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and the president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court’s order.

Counsels representing PPP, PML-N, PTI, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Sindh High Court Bar, Attorney General of Pakistan and Advocate General of Punjab presented their arguments before the court on Tuesday’s hearing.

“The formation of a caretaker government is subject to the court’s proceedings […] want to conclude the case today,” CJP Bandial had remarked during the hearing.

“The court will announce the verdict on the basis of law and Constitution instead of loyalties.”

He said that the SC will release an order when all the parties complete their arguments.

In a tweet on the eve of the court hearing, Prime Minister asked people to come out in force to defend democracy. “The people are always the strongest defenders of a country’s sovereignty and democracy. It is the people who must come out and defend against this latest and biggest assault on Pakistan’s sovereignty and democracy by a foreign power thru local collaborators — our Mir Jafars & Mir Sadiqs.”

During Tuesday’s hearing, the court summoned minutes of March 31 and April 3 government meetings and also the order of the deputy speaker rejecting the no-confidence motion.