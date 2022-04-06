Journalists boycott Fawad’s presser after heated argument outside SC

Former federal minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday had a heated argument with journalists during a press conference outside the Supreme Court.

Media representatives boycotted PTI leaders’ media talks and demanded an apology from Chaudhry.

However, Fawad refused to adhere to such a request and continued to use foul language against the journalists.

The situation got tensed after Fawad termed the senior journalist ‘rented journalist’ upon trying to ask questions. The senior journalist had asked a question after former planning minister Asad Umar completed his media talk.

The fellow journalists tried to settle the situation and urged the information minister to apologise.