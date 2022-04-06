PM Khan convenes PTI political committee meeting today

Prime Minister Imran Khan has rescheduled a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-(PTI) Insaf’s political committee for Wednesday (today).

In the afternoon, the PTI political committee will meet in Bani Gala to discuss the country’s political situation, upcoming elections, and Punjab’s political environment.

Legal experts have also been invited to the meeting, which will discuss the formation of a caretaker government.

In the absence of an opposition nominee for caretaker prime minister, legal options will be considered.