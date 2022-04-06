Alcaraz closes on ATP top 10 after Miami Open triumph

PARIS: Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz moved to the brink of the ATP top 10 on Monday after winning the biggest title of his career so far at the Miami Open. The 18-year-old gained five places in the latest rankings to climb to 11th spot, just behind Britain’s Cameron Norrie. Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud in the Miami final on Sunday. Novak Djokovic retained the top ranking despite being unable to play in the United States last week. The Serbian star only holds a slender advantage over Daniil Medvedev, although the Russian is now set for one to two months out of action due to a hernia.

ATP top 20

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,420 pts, 2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 8,410, 3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,195 (+1), 4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,115 (-1), 5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,980, 6. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4,945, 7. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4,380 (+1), 8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4,375 (-1), 9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,625, 10. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3,440 (+2), 11. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 3,411 (+5), 12. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,054 (-1), 13. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2,920, 14. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2,873 (-4), 15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,693 (-1), 16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,580 (-1), 17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,255 (+2), 18. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2,225, 19. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2,060 (-2), 20. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,881.

Swiatek is new WTA number one: Poland’s Iga Swiatek was confirmed as the new WTA number one in the rankings released Monday, replacing the retired Ashleigh Barty. The 20-year-old celebrated her new status in style on Sunday, winning the Miami Open with a straight-sets victory over four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. Swiatek’s victory made her only the fourth women’s player in history to win the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments back-to-back. The former French Open champion already holds a substantial lead over second-ranked Czech Barbora Krejcikova. Miami runner-up Osaka jumped up 42 places to move into 35th in the rankings. The Japanese star will be hoping to secure seedings for the remaining three majors of the year.

WTA top 20

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 6,711 pts (+1), 2. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 4,975 (+2), 3. Paula Badosa (ESP) 4,970 (+3), 4. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4,705 (-1), 5. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 4,657, 6. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4,511 (+1), 7. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4,197 (+1), 8. Danielle Collins (USA) 3,151 (+3), 9. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,070, 10. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 2,975, 11. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2,805 (+1), 12. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2,706 (+1), 13. Jessica Pegula (USA) 2,485 (+8), 14. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2,473, 15. Coco Gauff (USA) 2,345 (+2), 16. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,297 (-1), 17. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 2,281 (-1), 18. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2,261, 19. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2,156 (+3), 20. Simona Halep (ROM) 2,156 (-1).