Bayern star Davies set to return after Covid-related heart problem

BERLIN: Canadian winger Alphonso Davies is set to make his return for Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg at Villarreal on Wednesday after a Covid-related heart problem. The 21-year-old last played in December having been diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, after he tested positive for coronavirus in January. “‘Phonzie’ (Davies) will be back, the medical examinations have been so positive that he could play from the start,” Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said Tuesday. If he plays, Davies will return ahead of schedule. Nagelsmann had originally earmarked the Canadian wing-back to make his return for the second leg against Villarreal in Munich on April 12. Davies already had a good start to the week after being voted the CONCACAF player of the year. The 21-year-old played a key role in helping Canada qualify for this year’s World Cup finals in Qatar. This will be Canada’s first World Cup appearance since 1986. A video of Davies at home in Munich watching Canada beat Jamaica last week went viral due to his emotional celebrations as the victory confirmed the Canadians’ place at Qatar 2022.













