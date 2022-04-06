Ayesha Omar speaks about her bold photoshoot with Shoaib Malik

Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik did a photoshoot for OK Magazine and it went viral on the social media platforms. Shoaib Malik’s wife tennis star Sania Mirza was tagged in every picture of the shoot. Recently, Ayesha Omar appeared on Noman Ijaz’s show where she was asked about her views on the reaction the shoot got and what Sania Mirza felt about it. Ayesha replied that she is friend of star couple and it was not a big deal at all. She said that she even had to reply to some social media trolls on this.













