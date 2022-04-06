PTI says Aleem Khan’s tone changed after meeting US diplomat

The PTI MPA from Punjab Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Tuesday asked former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar and estranged PTI leader Aleem Khan to remain cautious while criticizing the PTI.

Commenting on Aleem Khan’s press conference, Chohan stated that he no longer respected Aleem due to his disrespectful comments towards Imran Khan and PTI.

He said Aleem Khan’s first lie was that he was given three NAB notices in his first ten days as MPA. “However, he was given his first NAB notice on January 11, 2018 – during PML-N’s government,” Chohan said while apparently waving the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) first notice to Aleem.

Referring to Aleem’s accusations against Imran Khan for calling Pervez Elahi – the premier’s choice for Punjab chief – a thief, Chohan maintained that Aleem Khan also used to speak against Hamza Shehbaz – the opposition’s choice for Punjab chief minister who the Aleem Khan faction is now supporting.

He further said that Aleem had met the US counsel general in September 2021, and 20-25 days later left his post as a senior minister and changed his point of view and manner of speaking towards PTI – furthering Imran Khan’s conspiracy that the US had backed the no-confidence motion against the premier.

Commenting on the Ch Sarwar’s press conference, Chohan said that he was himself removed from minister-level positions twice, but never spoke ill of the party because one has to bear all kinds of weathers for the party and its leadership.

Chohan claimed that the former governor had always been on a different ship and used to openly criticize former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and speak against the party inside the Governor House, as well as during his foreign trips.

He stated that Chaudhry Sarwar should’ve remained quiet for a few months, after he was removed as governor, and instead discussed issues with party leaders, and maybe things would have been sorted and he would have been placed in a better position. He claimed that Ch Sarwar would call MPAs and tell them to join the Aleem Khan or the Jahangir Tareen factions, ask them to sway from PTI policies. He claimed that the former governor was removed on the basis of these actions and it was wrong of him to indulge in negative, accusatory politics afterwards.

Chohan stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan had never pressured Sarwar to break the Punjab Assembly.