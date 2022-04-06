Buzdar announces ownership for dwellers of katchi abadis

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced to give ownership rights to dwellers of katchi-abadis in the province. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM disclosed that the Board of Revenue has been directed to take necessary steps without delay. This decision would benefit hundreds and thousands of such inhabitants, he maintained and added that this is in continuation of the PTI-led government’s continuous efforts to ameliorate the living standards of the common man during the last three and a half years.

Time to purge political system of black sheep:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that time had to come to purge the political system of black sheep involved in horse trading.

Talking to media persons outside Election Commission of Pakistan, he said when the no confidence motion was tabled in the National Assembly, the business of purchasing loyalties of legislators started and thrived.

He said that Deputy Speaker National Assembly had not violated any article of the constitution. He said that the issue of foreign conspiracy was taken up in the National Security Committee meeting and Parliament Secretary Committee meeting was also summoned but the opposition stayed away from it. He said that opposition would have to tell the Supreme Court why they did not attend the committee meeting.

He claimed that a section of media was supporting a political party and spreading fake news which was condemnable.

He said that it was responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct general elections within 90 days after the dissolution of the assemblies.

The leader said a that a section of media had run a concocted news claiming that ECP was not ready to hold elections within stipulated time.

He said that Aleem Khan’s political career was almost finished but PTI gave him a new lease of political life when he joined it in 2012.

Farrukh said due to wrong decisions of Aleem Kham as president PTI Punjab, the party lost election on many constituencies of Punjab.

PTI ticket is the top trend right now: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed on Tuesday said that the PTI ticket has been the top trend right now. Talking to the media persons, Faisal Javed said Imran Khan has foiled the opposition’s move with a surprise. He said said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Islamabad protest will be held today at 9 pm in F9 Park and also extended special invitation to families. He invited people to raise their voice for the truth.