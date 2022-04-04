Ramazan timings for railways reservation offices issued

The Pakistan Railways headquarters released the schedule of working hours at reservation offices on Monday.

According to the new schedule, the ticket booking offices of the railways will work in two shifts till Ramazan 20.

The first shift will be from 8am to 1pm.

The second shift will be from 1pm to 6pm.

The reservation offices will be closed after 6pm till Ramazan 20.

The current ticket houses at railway stations will remain open till the working hours of the trains.

New reservation schedule will come into effect after the 20th of Ramazan.