Ali Zafar releases new song ‘Maula,’ from his upcoming album ‘Husn’

Singer-actor Ali Zafar released his new song titled ‘Maula’, which is the first single from his upcoming album ‘Husn’.

Maula was released on YouTube on April 2. It is a “Sufi song of devotion” composed, arranged and produced by Zafar himself. The lyrics are written by Kaamil Hyderabadi.

However, the music video, directed by Waleed Akram, was shot at the ‎Sheesh Mahal at the Lahore Fort and shows the singer joined by a group of mystical dancers engrossed in Sufi whirling.

“We all go through our journey and perceive life in different ways. My upcoming album Husn reflects a certain journey I have gone through as an artist,” said the ‘Chal Dil Meray’ singer.

“For me, the most beautiful experience has been the path to an unknown discovery that transcends beyond the realm of reality created by our five senses in the mind that we tend to perceive as ‘reality’,” he said, adding that “once on that journey, we begin to understand that there is something more to us and our existence where there are no agreements or disagreements.”

“Because there is no conversation,” he said. “Just music in silence and the light inside the darkness. Something that can only be expressed through the language of music. And that is the beauty of it. The ‘husn’.”

‘Husn’ is Ali Zafar’s fourth album and is being released almost 11 years after the 2011 album Jhoom. Husn will be released after Ramazan and the singer will be gradually releasing tracks from the album as singles.