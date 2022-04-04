Attorney General of Pakistan assures implementation on the SC orders over the Deputy speaker’s ruling

ISLAMABAD: Khalid Jawed Khan, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) on Monday said that they would carry out whatever decision that is given by the Supreme Court of Pakistan with regard to a ruling by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri against no-trust move.

The attorney general was speaking after he made a visit to the Supreme Court to attend the hearing of the bench against the decision of the deputy speaker to dismiss the no-confidence movement while terming it as a foreign conspiracy.

A three-member bench of the SC headed by CJP, Justice Umar Ata Bandial containing Justice Ejazul Ahsan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar drove the procedures and later chose to transform it into a bigger seat.

It is to be noted that the Supreme Court on Sunday dismissed the consultation on the request against the decision of NA appointee speaker Qasim Suri until Monday (tomorrow).

However, the court, in the wake of hearing the preliminary position on the petition against the NA deputy speaker’s ruling, gave notification to the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan, secretaries home and guard.

All state institutions should hold back from taking any illegal action. The law and order situation should not deteriorate. All political parties must ensure law and order situation. The supreme court gave clear guidelines that the judges will choose to consider what happened in the National Assembly.