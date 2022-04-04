Imran Khan discloses US official Donald Lu who sent ‘threat letter’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared more details about the threat he had been facing since early last month.

Hours after the National Assembly deputy speaker ‘trashed’ the Opposition’s no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan disclosed the name of the US diplomat who had allegedly sent the “threat letter” to Pakistan.

During a meeting with ex-lawmakers, PM Imran Khan, revealed that the threatening message that was received from the US was sent by its Assistant Secretary of State for the South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.

Imran Khan claimed that Donald Lu warned the Pakistani envoy to the US, Asad Majeed, that there would be implications if the Pakistan PM survived the no-trust vote in the National Assembly.

PM Khan said that the no-confidence motion against him was a “foreign conspiracy” and he thanked Allah that it failed.

After the house was prorogued, a number of PTI leaders rushed to the PM Office and felicitated the prime minister on the “success of his surprise move”.

He termed the deputy speaker’s ruling as “shocking” to the opposition. In fact, Mr Khan said the opposition was unable to understand what had happened. If he had told them [opposition] about his surprise a day earlier, they would not have been shocked this much, he added.