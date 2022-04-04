Pakistan has huge potential in hospitality sector

Pakistan has a great hospitality potential which should be exploited as this sector is returning to normal following a fall in coronavirus-linked infections and the removal of restrictions, an industry expert said.

This industry received the biggest blow from the pandemic, which left many businesses reeling and bankrupt, but some could survive and now this sector is on the path of recovery, said Afzaal Aslam Mirza. In a statement, he said that the pandemic and resulting lockdowns over the past two years affected every industry across the globe, but the impact on the hospitality industry was catastrophic.

Hotel and restaurant businesses were decimated, food service providers couldn’t stay afloat, and everything came to a standstill as only those dealing in essential goods and services were allowed to operate, hitting millions of jobs, he added.

Afzaal Aslam Mirza, a leading consultant said that the problem also gave an opportunity to the businesses to re-examine and re-design everything for survival. He said that domestic tourism is gaining momentum as it is being promoted while the corporate sector is also heading towards hotels for its activities. However, he said that political uncertainty, protests and VIP movements and some other factors cast some shadow on the sector. He said sometimes baseless rumours result in heavy cancellations which take a toll on the bookings in the hotels and require additional efforts to convince customers. Political stability is imperative for economic development which will also attract investment in the hospitality sector, creating revenue and jobs, he said, adding that restrictions on foreign travel were a bonanza for the local tourism industry.

Mirza called upon extensive measures to provide training to the staff of the hotel by establishing hotel management schools. Taxes on the hospitality sector should be reduced to encourage this sector, which will pump growth and energy into the covid-battered industry. He said that the key to the growth of the industry is innovation, relations and services which is most important of all. There is a rising concern and expectations for safety, cleanliness, and hygiene amongst consumers and this sector should fast adapt to changing consumer patterns to remain afloat, he underlined. Agencies