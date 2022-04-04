Pakistan reportes no new coronavirus-related deaths during the previous 24 hours

Pakistan reported no new coronavirus-related deaths during the previous 24 hours (Sunday), but 154 additional patients were diagnosed with the virus, according to data released Monday morning by the National Institute of Health Pakistan.

According to NCOC statistics, the country’s death toll remained at 30,361, a rate of 2.0%.

The positivity rate for coronavirus cases in Pakistan has increased to 0.66 percent, as 154 new coronavirus cases have been identified in the last 24 hours following 23,265 tests. This brings the total to 1,525,620 instances.

The country currently has 9,068 active cases, including 320 in critical condition.

In the last 24 hours, 78 additional recoveries were reported, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 1,486,191, a rate of 97.4 percent.

Punjab

Punjab, the country’s most populous province, reported 21 additional cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the provincial total to 505,148 with 1,076 active cases. In Punjab, no new coronavirus-related deaths occurred, bringing the total to 13,558. With the addition of 21 new recoveries, Punjab has now recovered 490,514 patients from the virus.

Sindh

Sindh has added 98 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 575,781 with 7,237 active cases. There were no new reports of disease-related deaths, leaving Sindh’s death toll at 8,097. With no new cases reported, the province’s total number of recovered patients is 560,447.

Pakistan-controlled province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In the last 24 hours, 25 new cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the total to 219,131 with 569 active cases. No new virus-related deaths were reported in the province, which reported a total of 6,322 deaths. With the addition of 45 new recoveries, the province’s total number of recovered patients is now 212,240.

Balochistan

No new cases were reported in Balochistan, bringing the total to 35,476 with eight active cases. No new fatalities were reported, and the province’s death toll remained at 378. With this new recovery, the province’s total number of virus-free patients has reached 35,090.

Islamabad

Islamabad has added five new cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 135,093, with 109 active cases. The death toll in the Federal Capital has risen to 1,023, with no new fatalities reported. With the addition of nine new patients, the federal capital’s total of recovered patients now stands at 133,961.

Jammu and Kashmir Administered by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Administered

In the last 24 hours, Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1 new case, bringing the total to 43,277 with 27 active cases. The death toll remained at 792 with no new deaths reported. Two new recoveries were reported in the AJK, bringing the total to 42,458.

Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan recorded four new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 11,714 total cases with 42 active cases. With no new fatalities reported in the province, the provincial death toll now stands at 191. With no new patients recovered, the total number of patients who have been cured of the deadly disease now stands at 11,481.