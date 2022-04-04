Nation remember ZA bhutto on his 43rd death anniversary

The former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s 43rd death anniversary will be commemorated across the country today (Monday).

In Pakistan’s political arena, the former Prime Minister laid the groundwork for a new era. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s era was a golden period for the beloved country.

In 1967, when Pakistan’s political landscape was tainted by dictatorship, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto founded the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and declared war on it.

Bhutto not only envisioned wealth distribution, but he also won the hearts of the poor by giving the workers the formula for bread, cloth, house, and profit distribution.

Bhutto’s achievements were further enhanced when he gave Pakistan’s troubled and dictatorial country a constitution and breathed new life into its democracy.

Bhutto defied US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger’s threat and used nuclear weapons to make Pakistan’s national defense unbeatable.

By convening the Summit Conference of Islamic Countries of the World in Lahore, Bhutto laid the groundwork for new ties with Muslim countries.

The historical significance of Benazir Bhutto’s role in Pakistan’s stability cannot be overstated.